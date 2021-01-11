United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA
UN chief Antonio Guterres seeks to stay on for second term after Biden’s win: diplomats
- The United Nations secretary general reportedly told the five permanent Security Council members that he would like to stay on after his term expires
- He was waiting for the US presidential election results before making his decision, after the US under Donald Trump repeatedly clashed with the UN
