United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA

United Nations

World /  Europe

UN chief Antonio Guterres seeks to stay on for second term after Biden’s win: diplomats

  • The United Nations secretary general reportedly told the five permanent Security Council members that he would like to stay on after his term expires
  • He was waiting for the US presidential election results before making his decision, after the US under Donald Trump repeatedly clashed with the UN

Topic |   United Nations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:20pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assumed office in January 2017 for a five-year term that finishes at the end of this year. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE