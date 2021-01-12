Workers pile cotton at a ginning plant in Xinjiang in October. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang
Britain to ban China imports linked to Xinjiang Uygur camps over forced labour, reports say
- Foreign Secretary Raab is expected to reveal his plans, which include tougher export laws on technology that could be used for repression, to MPs this week
- London’s criticism of the crackdown in Hong Kong has already strained the UK’s relationship with Beijing
