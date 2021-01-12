A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility in the Bronx, in New York. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
WHO says coronavirus herd immunity unlikely this year, even as vaccinations pick up
- The World Health Organization said it will take time to produce and administer vaccines to halt the spread of Covid-19
- Elsewhere, Portugal’s president tested positive, Boris Johnson is under fire over a bike ride in London, and the US has vaccinated nearly 9 million
