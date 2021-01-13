Trees damaged by heavy snowfall are seen on a shopping street in central Madrid, after a sub-zero blast hit the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Spain
Spain hit by record-breaking cold weather after worst snowstorm in decades
- At least five people have died as temperatures in central and eastern Spain plummeted as low as minus 25.4 degrees Celsius
- Madrid experienced its heaviest snowfall in 50 years, with water disruptions, damaged trees, and hundreds injured from slipping on ice
