Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri arrives at the tribunal for the trial of 355 suspected members of the ‘Ndrangheta mafia. Photo: Reuters
Italy’s biggest mafia trial in more than 30 years aims to curb ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate
- They are accused of a web of crimes dating back to the 1990s, both bloody and white-collar, including murder, drug trafficking, extortion, money laundering and abuse of office
- The current trial, expected to last at least a year and likely longer, features 355 defendants, more than 900 prosecution witnesses and an unprecedented number of collaborators
