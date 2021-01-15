A health worker in protective gear conducts a Covid-19 test in Saint-Etienne, France on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
WHO tackles new coronavirus strains as worldwide death toll nears 2 million
- UN health body gathers global experts for emergency meeting on mutated variants blamed for fresh surge in infections
- Britain bans more international travellers to prevent spread of strain from Brazil; France imposes nationwide 6pm curfew
