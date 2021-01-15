People walk through Gran Via avenue in downtown Madrid, Spain. File photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Europe braces for curfews, lockdowns as region awaits Covid-19 vaccines
- France expanded a daily 12-hour curfew nationwide starting Saturday, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leading toward a tougher lockdown
- New cases in Spain rose to a record on Thursday, more than doubling from Monday, and German infections topped 2 million
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People walk through Gran Via avenue in downtown Madrid, Spain. File photo: AP