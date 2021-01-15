Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP

The Netherlands

World /  Europe

Dutch government collapses over benefits scandal

  • Thousands of parents were wrongly accused by Dutch authorities of fraudulently claiming child allowance, with many of them forced to pay back large amounts
  • The row threatens to leave the Netherlands without a government in the midst of a surge in cases of a new Covid-19 variant that first emerged in Britain

Topic |   The Netherlands
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:26pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE