Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: AFP
Dutch government collapses over benefits scandal
- Thousands of parents were wrongly accused by Dutch authorities of fraudulently claiming child allowance, with many of them forced to pay back large amounts
- The row threatens to leave the Netherlands without a government in the midst of a surge in cases of a new Covid-19 variant that first emerged in Britain
