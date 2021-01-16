Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi in 2009. Photo: AFP Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi in 2009. Photo: AFP
Scottish court upholds Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi’s conviction

  • Megrahi spent seven years in prison after his conviction in 2001 for the mass murder of 270 people, when Pan Am Flight 103 blew up in 1988
  • Megrahi was released and returned to Libya in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. He died in 2012, protesting his innocence

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:40am, 16 Jan, 2021

