Police officers patrol on Monday outside the police station where detained Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny is being held, in Khimki outside Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE

Detained Kremlin foe Navalny rushed to court, Moscow tells West to butt out

  • Opposition politician calls court hearing ‘the highest degree of lawlessness’ and lashes out at President Vladimir Putin
  • UN demands that Russia free Navalny, but country’s foreign ministry brushes off all criticism

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:19pm, 18 Jan, 2021

