Police officers patrol on Monday outside the police station where detained Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny is being held, in Khimki outside Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia
Detained Kremlin foe Navalny rushed to court, Moscow tells West to butt out
- Opposition politician calls court hearing ‘the highest degree of lawlessness’ and lashes out at President Vladimir Putin
- UN demands that Russia free Navalny, but country’s foreign ministry brushes off all criticism
Topic | Russia
Police officers patrol on Monday outside the police station where detained Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny is being held, in Khimki outside Moscow. Photo: EPA-EFE