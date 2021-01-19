A blindfolded activist holds a photograph of opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, who was imprisoned after the Belarus presidential elections in August, as she protests against police violence in Minsk on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Belarus stripped of ice hockey world championship after crackdown on protesters
- The International Ice Hockey Federation says it’s ‘impossible to ensure the welfare of teams, spectators and officials’ amid political unrest and Covid-19 risks
- The move deprives President Lukashenko, an avid hockey fan, of a stage to host the country’s biggest international event since he claimed victory last August
