Belarus stripped of ice hockey world championship after crackdown on protesters

  • The International Ice Hockey Federation says it’s ‘impossible to ensure the welfare of teams, spectators and officials’ amid political unrest and Covid-19 risks
  • The move deprives President Lukashenko, an avid hockey fan, of a stage to host the country’s biggest international event since he claimed victory last August

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:25am, 19 Jan, 2021

A blindfolded activist holds a photograph of opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, who was imprisoned after the Belarus presidential elections in August, as she protests against police violence in Minsk on Saturday. Photo: AFP
