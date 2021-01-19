A worker in protective suit serves customers at a supermarket checkout counter in Wuhan in February 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters A worker in protective suit serves customers at a supermarket checkout counter in Wuhan in February 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a supermarket checkout counter in Wuhan in February 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic

World /  Europe

Coronavirus pandemic review panel critical of delays by China and WHO, seeking ‘global reset’

  • Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January, says group of independent experts
  • The panel called the global pandemic alert system ‘not fit for purpose’, saying the WHO should have declared an international emergency earlier

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:52am, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a supermarket checkout counter in Wuhan in February 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters A worker in protective suit serves customers at a supermarket checkout counter in Wuhan in February 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a supermarket checkout counter in Wuhan in February 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE