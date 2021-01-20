Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a media briefing at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: DPA
Xinjiang
Britain’s Boris Johnson fights off Tory revolt over China genocide ruling
- Lawmakers from the PM’s party were pressing for UK judges to be able to rule if Uygurs in Xinjiang were facing genocide, a proposal that was narrowly defeated
- Ministers said the measure would lead to vexatious court claims and would be counterproductive since the threshold to prove genocide is so high
Topic | Xinjiang
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a media briefing at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: DPA