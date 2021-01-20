Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a debate in the Senate in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s Giuseppe Conte survives crucial confidence vote, keeping fragile government afloat
- The prime minister, however, was unable to secure a majority after the Italia Viva party quit his coalition last week over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Losing the vote would have meant Conte’s resignation, potentially leading to new national elections two years earlier than expected
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a debate in the Senate in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE