Italy’s Giuseppe Conte survives crucial confidence vote, keeping fragile government afloat

  • The prime minister, however, was unable to secure a majority after the Italia Viva party quit his coalition last week over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Losing the vote would have meant Conte’s resignation, potentially leading to new national elections two years earlier than expected

Reuters
Updated: 6:25am, 20 Jan, 2021

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends a debate in the Senate in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
