A man wearing a face mask walks past an upside-down globe in front of the London School of Economics in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic could be WHO’s ‘Chernobyl moment’ for reform, review panel says
- The UN health agency is underpowered, underfunded and needs fundamental changes to be able to respond more effectively to deadly disease outbreaks, group says
- China defends its early actions to fight the outbreak in response to criticism in the panel’s report
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man wearing a face mask walks past an upside-down globe in front of the London School of Economics in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP