Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital earlier this week as the spread of Covid-19 continues across Britain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: UK hospitals left looking like ‘war zones’ after infection surge, says top science adviser
- A new, more transmissible strain of the virus has heaped fresh pressure on overstretched health services, and overwrought medical staff
- Britain’s total death tally now stands at more than 91,000, with the number of infections at nearly 3.5 million, according to official statistics
