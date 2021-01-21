Germany is set to be the first country to ban mass shredding of male chicks in the poultry industry. Photo: DPA / AFP Germany is set to be the first country to ban mass shredding of male chicks in the poultry industry. Photo: DPA / AFP
Germany to be first country to end mass culling of male chicks

  • Germany approved a draft law ending the controversial practice
  • Animal welfare activists have long campaigned to end the practice but farmers have complained there is no practical, affordable and cruelty-free alternative

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:21am, 21 Jan, 2021

