French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune, right. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: European Union moves to bloc-wide recognition of antigen tests
- Antigen testing can be done from saliva with a result given within 30 minutes, while PCR tests involve a nasal swab and lab analysis
- Large-scale antigen tests could be used to screen travellers coming back from countries outside the European Union
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune, right. Photo: AFP