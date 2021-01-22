China’s national flag flies beside European Union (EU) flags in Brussels in April 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
EU Parliament condemns China deal over Hong Kong crackdown
- MEPs overwhelmingly pass resolution saying the EU has lost credibility on human rights by sealing the investment pact and calling for targeted sanctions
- The opinion of EU lawmakers is important as they will need to approve the German-backed deal that was agreed in principle last month after years of talks
Topic | China-EU investment deal
