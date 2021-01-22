A paralysed mouse is seen on Thursday in a lab at Ruhr University, Germany, where scientists discovered a way to restore its ability to walk. Photo: Reuters A paralysed mouse is seen on Thursday in a lab at Ruhr University, Germany, where scientists discovered a way to restore its ability to walk. Photo: Reuters
German scientists help paralysed mice walk again

  • Researchers injected the animals’ brains with a designer protein that re-established a neural link previously thought to be irreparable in mammals
  • The rodents, which had spinal cord injuries, were able to walk again two or three weeks after treatment

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:59am, 22 Jan, 2021

