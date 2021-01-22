The WHO said the risk-benefit balance of the Pfizer vaccine “remains favourable in the elderly.” Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: no evidence Norway elderly deaths caused by Pfizer’s vaccine, WHO says
- The UN health body said the risk-benefit balance of the vaccine ‘remains favourable in the elderly.’
- Some very sick older people had died after getting the shot in Norway
