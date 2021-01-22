The death of the girl provoked strong reactions in Italy and calls for better regulation of social networks. Photo: DPA
Italy opens probe into TikTok ‘blackout challenge’ death of 10-year-old girl
- The girl died in a hospital after being discovered on Wednesday by her five-year-old sister in the bathroom with her mobile phone
- TikTok said it was helping the authorities in the investigation over possible ‘incitement to suicide’
Topic | Italy
The death of the girl provoked strong reactions in Italy and calls for better regulation of social networks. Photo: DPA