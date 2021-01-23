British forensics officers work on the truck, which was found to contain the bodies of 39 people, at an industrial estate east of London in 2019. File photo: AP
Four people smugglers jailed for decades over deaths of 39 Vietnamese found in UK truck
- The leader of the group Ronan Hughes was sentenced to 20 years while another major figure Gheorghe Nica got 27
- The bodies of the migrants – some as young as 15 – were discovered in the back of a truck at a port near London in 2019
Topic | UK truck deaths
British forensics officers work on the truck, which was found to contain the bodies of 39 people, at an industrial estate east of London in 2019. File photo: AP