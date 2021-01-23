Protesters demonstrate outside the Justice Ministry in Madrid, Spain in June 2018. In a report released on Friday, Spain identified 81 children and 37 adult victims of sex abuse by 96 Jesuits since the late 1920. Photo: AP Protesters demonstrate outside the Justice Ministry in Madrid, Spain in June 2018. In a report released on Friday, Spain identified 81 children and 37 adult victims of sex abuse by 96 Jesuits since the late 1920. Photo: AP
Sex abuse inquiry identifies 81 children and 37 adult victims of Jesuit priests in Spain

  • The report shows that Jesuit-run schools became ripe hunting grounds for predator priests
  • Only 17 of the perpetrators involving minors are still alive

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:01am, 23 Jan, 2021

