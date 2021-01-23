Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Reuters
Alexei Navalny’s supporters vow protests despite looming crackdown in Russia
- Allies of the opposition leader say they’ll take to the streets despite police warnings that unsanctioned public events will be ‘immediately suppressed’
- Navalny returned to Russia last week after five months in Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack he says was ordered by Putin
