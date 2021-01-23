A resident is given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a nursing home in Estella, northern Spain. File photo: AP
Coronavirus vaccine woes rise for Europe amid new delays
- AstraZeneca and Pfizer have warned of supply issues to the European Union, sparking concern over the roll-out of inoculations
- In total, the bloc has secured contracts for more than two billion vaccine doses for a total population of 450 million
