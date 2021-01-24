French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
France will tighten legislation on incest, says President Emmanuel Macron after controversial book published

  • Macron said France had already increased the statute of limitations on incest to 30 years, counted from the legal age of the majority of victims
  • Macron also said that better psychological help for victims of incest would be made available and it would be reimbursed by social security

Updated: 2:23am, 24 Jan, 2021

