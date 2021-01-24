Suspected drug syndicate kingpin Tse Chi Lop is pictured in this undated handout image taken at an unknown location. Photo: Reuters
Dutch police arrest Chinese-Canadian man described as Asia’s ‘El Chapo’
- Tse Chi Lop was detained in Amsterdam after Australia issued an Interpol request and warrant for his arrest
- Australian police allege he’s the head of ‘the Sam Gor syndicate’, which dominates the US$70 billion-a-year Asia-Pacific drug trade
Topic | The Netherlands
