Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP
Coronavirus: France scrambles to avoid fresh lockdown; UK health minister warns over new variants’ vaccine resistance
- Stubbornly high infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have fuelled fears France may need a third nationwide lockdown
- Meanwhile, Britain’s health minister warned that vaccines may be less effective against new variants and Israel included teens in inoculation drive
