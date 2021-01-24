Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP
Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: France scrambles to avoid fresh lockdown; UK health minister warns over new variants’ vaccine resistance

  • Stubbornly high infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have fuelled fears France may need a third nationwide lockdown
  • Meanwhile, Britain’s health minister warned that vaccines may be less effective against new variants and Israel included teens in inoculation drive

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 8:10pm, 24 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP
Nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside a hospital’s resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France. Photo: SFP
READ FULL ARTICLE