An effigy representing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with a sign around her neck reading “She must be put down” is pictured before being set alight in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two arrested for burning effigy of Denmark’s premier Mette Frederiksen at coronavirus protest
- Five other protesters were briefly detained following unrest and clashes with police after the main demonstration
- The protest was staged by a group called Men in Black, which opposes the government‘s measures to stem the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
