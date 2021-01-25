An effigy representing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with a sign around her neck reading “She must be put down” is pictured before being set alight in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE An effigy representing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with a sign around her neck reading “She must be put down” is pictured before being set alight in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two arrested for burning effigy of Denmark’s premier Mette Frederiksen at coronavirus protest

  • Five other protesters were briefly detained following unrest and clashes with police after the main demonstration
  • The protest was staged by a group called Men in Black, which opposes the government‘s measures to stem the coronavirus

DPA
DPA

Updated: 12:39am, 25 Jan, 2021

