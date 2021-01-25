In his victory speech President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa pledged to make the fight against coronavirus his ‘first priority’. Photo: AP
Portugal’s President Rebelo de Sousa re-elected, pledges coronavirus fight ‘first priority’
- Incumbent president headed into election as favourite by wide margin
- Strict hygiene rules in place for voting as Covid-19 cases surge
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
In his victory speech President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa pledged to make the fight against coronavirus his ‘first priority’. Photo: AP