Dutch police registered 250 cases of vigilantism between July and September 2020. Photo: dpa Dutch police registered 250 cases of vigilantism between July and September 2020. Photo: dpa
Dutch police registered 250 cases of vigilantism between July and September 2020. Photo: dpa
The Netherlands
World /  Europe

‘Bored’ Dutch youths hunt down paedophiles amid rise in vigilantism

  • Vigilantes are increasingly setting traps for suspects in a crime wave police say has got ‘out of control’
  • Authorities blame the escalating number of attacks on ‘boredom’ and conspiracy theories of elites preying on children for satanic rituals

Topic |   The Netherlands
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:37pm, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dutch police registered 250 cases of vigilantism between July and September 2020. Photo: dpa Dutch police registered 250 cases of vigilantism between July and September 2020. Photo: dpa
Dutch police registered 250 cases of vigilantism between July and September 2020. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE