Wirecard AG’s implosion is the subject of a parliamentary investigation in Berlin. Photo: Reuters
Wirecard executive fled by private jet to Belarus as firm collapsed
- Jan Marsalek, Wirecard’s ex-COO who is on Interpol’s most-wanted list, fled in June shortly before Wirecard filed for insolvency
- Executives admitted that €1.9 billion in funds never existed, setting off one of Germany’s biggest accounting scandals
Topic | Germany
