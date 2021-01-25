Wirecard AG’s implosion is the subject of a parliamentary investigation in Berlin. Photo: Reuters Wirecard AG’s implosion is the subject of a parliamentary investigation in Berlin. Photo: Reuters
Wirecard AG’s implosion is the subject of a parliamentary investigation in Berlin. Photo: Reuters
Wirecard executive fled by private jet to Belarus as firm collapsed

  • Jan Marsalek, Wirecard’s ex-COO who is on Interpol’s most-wanted list, fled in June shortly before Wirecard filed for insolvency
  • Executives admitted that €1.9 billion in funds never existed, setting off one of Germany’s biggest accounting scandals

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Jan, 2021

