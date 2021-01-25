Jenny Holland, 86, receives an AstraZeneca coronavirus jab in Mansfield, Britain. Photo: Reuters Jenny Holland, 86, receives an AstraZeneca coronavirus jab in Mansfield, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Jenny Holland, 86, receives an AstraZeneca coronavirus jab in Mansfield, Britain. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

EU urges AstraZeneca to hasten Covid-19 vaccine deliveries amid ‘supply shock’

  • The drug maker is struggling to meet supply targets up to the end of March
  • Australia and Thailand are among countries that face supply cuts, with the latter to get some 150,000 doses instead of the 1 million it had initially requested

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:16am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jenny Holland, 86, receives an AstraZeneca coronavirus jab in Mansfield, Britain. Photo: Reuters Jenny Holland, 86, receives an AstraZeneca coronavirus jab in Mansfield, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Jenny Holland, 86, receives an AstraZeneca coronavirus jab in Mansfield, Britain. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE