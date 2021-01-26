Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has submitted his resignation to the president, in a move to secure a mandate for a new government after weeks of political turmoil. Photo: AFP
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte resigns in bid to seek new government
- After weeks of turmoil, Italian politics is yet again entering uncharted waters, but this time in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic
- Conte has proved remarkably adept at navigating the famously choppy waters of Italian politics, heading two governments since the 2018 elections
