Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic from 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: PM Boris Johnson takes ‘full responsibility’ as Britain’s deaths top 100,000

  • The country is the fifth in the world to pass the grim milestone, and the smallest one by far
  • The figure is more than twice the number of people killed by German bombs in Britain in the 1940-41 Blitz

Associated Press

Updated: 2:00am, 27 Jan, 2021

