Europol said law enforcement agencies teamed up to take down the criminal infrastructure from the inside. Photo: Shutterstock
Global team disables ‘world’s most dangerous’ malware used by cybercriminals
- Emotet can steal passwords and install remotely controlled programs including ransomware
- It was allegedly used in attempts to infiltrate the world’s biggest oil firm Saudi Aramco and to manipulate the 2020 US presidential campaign
