Commuters in a Jubilee line tube train at Canning Town Station in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: England lockdown to last until at least March, says PM Boris Johnson
- England has been in lockdown since the start of January, with schools, pubs and restaurants closed, and people told to stay home as much as possible
- Britain’s Covid-19 death toll on Tuesday surpassed 100,000, leading to questions about Johnson’s handling of the crisis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Commuters in a Jubilee line tube train at Canning Town Station in London. Photo: Bloomberg