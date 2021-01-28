EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks during a press conference on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shortage sets Britain and EU on collision course
- The European Union has demanded that the pharmaceutical company use doses from its UK factories to make up supply delays for its Covid-19 shot
- The bloc and former member Britain are both insisting that the firm keep its delivery promises despite there not being enough vaccine to go around
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks during a press conference on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: AFP