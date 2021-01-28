A statue of Robert Clive, better known as ‘Clive of India’, in London. Photo: AFP A statue of Robert Clive, better known as ‘Clive of India’, in London. Photo: AFP
The empire writes back: tackling Britain’s colonial past

  • As calls to re-evaluate Britain and its empire have grown, so too has the resistance against it
  • Author says failure to adequately teach British colonial history in schools is ‘really dysfunctional‘

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:17pm, 28 Jan, 2021

