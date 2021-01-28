A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in California. Photo: AP
Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine works against UK and South Africa variants, firms say
- The two companies said early tests ‘do not indicate the need for a new vaccine to address the emerging variants’
- The statement comes after Moderna this week announced that lab studies suggest its vaccine should protect against the new variants
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
