Visitors queue before receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outside a department store in Folkestone, Britain. Photo: Bloomberg
Germany recommends AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine only for people under 65

  • ‘There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age,’ Germany’s vaccine committee says
  • The drug maker and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the effectiveness of the company’s shot

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:36am, 29 Jan, 2021

