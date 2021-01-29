The British Novavax trial involved 15,000 people age 18 to 84, including 27 per cent who were over the age of 65. Photo: Reuters The British Novavax trial involved 15,000 people age 18 to 84, including 27 per cent who were over the age of 65. Photo: Reuters
Novavax coronavirus vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant

  • The US biotech firm said the product showed 89.3 per cent efficacy in a phase 3 trial in Britain
  • Novavax says it will begin developing a new vaccine to target the highly infectious strain first found in South Africa

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:35am, 29 Jan, 2021

