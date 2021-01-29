Harlech Castle was built by King Edward I during his invasion of Wales between 1282 and 1289. Photo: Shutterstock Harlech Castle was built by King Edward I during his invasion of Wales between 1282 and 1289. Photo: Shutterstock
Harlech Castle was built by King Edward I during his invasion of Wales between 1282 and 1289. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain
World /  Europe

After Scotland, talk of Wexit, Welsh independence

  • Strength of United Kingdom tested as Scotland eyes new independence referendum
  • In Wales, ‘indy-curious’ people wonder what it would be like to go it alone

Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 3:06pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Harlech Castle was built by King Edward I during his invasion of Wales between 1282 and 1289. Photo: Shutterstock Harlech Castle was built by King Edward I during his invasion of Wales between 1282 and 1289. Photo: Shutterstock
Harlech Castle was built by King Edward I during his invasion of Wales between 1282 and 1289. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE