After Scotland, talk of Wexit, Welsh independence

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a whistle-stop tour to Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday to highlight the government’s roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to woo the country from secession. He may be well advised to make his next pro-unionist trip to Cardiff in Wales where support for Wexit, Welsh independence, is on the rise. In January 2020, there were just 2,000 members of the pro-independence campaign group YesCymru. A year later, membership of YesCymru stands at 17,000, in perhaps a sign the famous red Welsh dragon is starting to tug at its chains. YesCymru is an independent pressure group separate from the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru that has three MPs in Westminster, and its membership is made up mainly of younger people. A poll published in The Sunday Times last weekend found that while only 23 per cent of Welsh voters were in favour of full independence, 31 per cent would like to see a referendum in the next five years. Then, there are what is described as the “indy-curious”, Welsh people who were starting to look into the possibility of going it alone. Wales only narrowly voted for former prime minister Tony Blair’s devolution referendum in 1997 that established the Welsh parliament or Senedd, gaining new powers for the country in areas such as health and education. Writing in The Sunday Times last week, Guto Harri, who was Johnson’s communications chief when he was mayor of London, pointed out how voters for the Labour Party, traditionally the biggest party in Wales, are also split on the question of independence. “The breakdown among Labour voters is also striking: 38 per cent are in the independence camp and 39 per cent against. Tony Blair devolved power to Wales to try to kill independence, but the process now seems to be fuelling it,” he wrote. Wales voted in line with England in the 2016 EU referendum with 52 per cent supporting Brexit, compared with only 38 per cent of Scottish voters. But like in England, younger Welsh voters were more inclined to want to stay in the EU, and it is the younger generation that is behind the surge in support for Wexit. “There has been an upsurge in interest in independence for Wales for the past two to three years,” said Roger Awan-Scully, professor of political science at Cardiff University and an expert in devolution. “The UK has done a good job of fuelling that debate themselves. A lot predated the pandemic and had more to do with Brexit, which discredited this notion of Britain as a beacon of strength and stability.” Expensive cheese, rotting seafood and other Brexit problems The first month of Brexit has hit the Welsh ports of Holyhead and Fishguard particularly hard. Respectively 50 and 60 per cent of the freight ferries between the two ports and Dublin, Ireland have stopped the route since the UK left the EU customs union on December 31. Direct sailings from Ireland to France and the Netherlands have increased by 500 per cent as trucks seek to avoid customs chaos on the UK land bridge to mainland Europe, even though the route is normally much quicker. “This is very worrying, it’s the quietest it’s ever been, Holyhead is like a ghost town,” said Carwyn Jones, a councillor with the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru on the Welsh island of Anglesey where Holyhead is situated. He said the ports provided around 650 local jobs. “In Anglesey we have lost industry after industry over the years,” said Jones. “There is nothing left except the port, tourism and agriculture.” Johnson’s failure to answer Wales’ concerns when asked about Northern Ireland and reports of shortages in supermarkets, added fuel to the fire. “I believe that things are flowing so smoothly from GB to NI, for instance, that many hauliers are now using that route rather than the Holyhead- Dublin route,” Johnson said earlier this month. “I am not going to deny that there are teething problems, and issues that we need to sort out.” Angharad Owen, whose Holyhead bakery Bread Basket has been in her family for 130 years, voted for Brexit in 2016 because “I like the idea of trying to look after ourselves”. She cited the widespread availability of cheap, imported New Zealand lamb when the fields around her were full of Welsh sheep. British PM Boris Johnson’s father applying for French citizenship Voters like her may be disappointed, especially if the UK signs a trade deal with New Zealand this year as expected. Owen said her brother, a staunch Labour Party supporter is now becoming “indy-curious”. “He says we sell a lot of Welsh water to England,” she said. Fears the economic hit would be too much to bear has held back independence aspirations. But Wexit supporters believe the tiny nation, known for its choirs and rugby players, could be well placed to develop a green economy. “Wales, we have an opportunity to be a shining beacon of environmentalism and wellbeing but I believe that can only happen when we aren’t governed by Westminster,” Charlotte Church, the classically trained singer-turned Welsh pop star, tweeted earlier this month. “This isn’t about nationalism, it’s about democracy. Wales, we have an opportunity to be a shining beacon of environmentalism and wellbeing but I believe that can only happen when we aren't governed by Westminster," Charlotte Church, the classically trained singer-turned Welsh pop star, tweeted earlier this month. "This isn't about nationalism, it's about democracy. Please have a look what YesCymru have to say." The tweet was accompanied by a music video she made for the campaign that ended by saying "a cheeky reminder that over 50 countries have gained independence from Westminster rule. None have asked to return". All eyes will be on the elections to the Senedd in May and whether pro-independence politicians can pick up more seats. Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has vowed to hold a referendum if the party wins control of the assembly. That still seems unlikely. Labour is currently the largest party with 28 seats followed by the pro-unionist Conservative party with 11 members and Plaid Cymru coming in third with 10. But with more Labour voters supporting independence or becoming “indy-curious” the elections could see not only an increase in support for Plaid Cymru but also support from Labour politicians for more devolution/ Brexit: Scotland’s SNP demands compensation from UK government What happens in Scotland will also have an impact. The Scottish National Party is expected to increase its majority at the Scottish parliament. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to call another independence referendum, even if Westminster doesn’t allow it. In Northern Ireland, Brexit has helped the cause of those seeking reunification with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. “The prospect of being attached to a leftover English rump of the UK, if Scotland and Northern Ireland head off, seems bleak to many people,” wrote Harri. “And having argued against pooling sovereignty with our neighbours to facilitate trade and maximise our influence, Brexiteers should not be surprised if the same logic is applied in a different setting.”