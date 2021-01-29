People in Mexico City wait to refill oxygen tanks for relatives sick with Covid-19. The city is offering free oxygen refills for patients. Photo: AP People in Mexico City wait to refill oxygen tanks for relatives sick with Covid-19. The city is offering free oxygen refills for patients. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Europe’s vaccine delay row worsens as South Africa variant found in US

  • AstraZeneca vaccine poised to get EU approval with delay row in full swing
  • Mexico surpasses India’s Covid-19 death toll, now world’s third highest

Updated: 3:42pm, 29 Jan, 2021

