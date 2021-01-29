A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in Pevy, France. Photo: Reuters A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in Pevy, France. Photo: Reuters
No link between Pfizer coronavirus jab and post-vaccination elderly deaths, EU regulator says

  • The European Medicines Agency said the shot is safe for older people
  • Dozens of elderly people had died in Norway after receiving a first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:44pm, 29 Jan, 2021

