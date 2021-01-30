A firefighter stands on top of a fire engine outside Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, Romania, on Friday. Photo: AP
Five die in fire at Romania’s main hospital for Covid-19 patients in second such incident in three months
- Visiting the scene some hours after the blaze was put out, President Klaus Iohannis called the fire a ‘tragedy’
- Matei Bals hospital is Romania’s main infectious disease facility and has been on the front line since the coronavirus pandemic started
