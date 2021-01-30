A fake Bulgarian passport in the name of American actor Sylvester Stallone, which was found during a search in a house in the central city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Thursday. Photo: Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office via AFP
Counterfeit gang arrested in Bulgaria after using photo of Sylvester Stallone for fake passport
- Police seized large amounts of high-quality fake euro and dollar bills as well as fake Bulgarian ID cards and driving licences
- Searches were conducted at 30 locations across Bulgaria in a joint operation with Europol and the US Secret Service
Topic | Crime
