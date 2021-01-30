Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president of the European Commission. Photo: European Commission / DPA
Coronavirus: EU Commission adopts vaccine export control scheme amid AstraZeneca row
- Most non-EU countries in and around Europe are exempted from the measure
- Brussels has been in a furious dispute with AstraZeneca this week, accusing it of breaching its contract by delaying deliveries to EU governments
Topic | European Union
