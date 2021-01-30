Marine Le Pen, head of far-right party Rassemblement National. Photo: AFP
France’s Marine Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes ban on Muslim headscarves
- The far-right leader proposed a new law to ban ‘Islamist ideologies’ which she called ‘totalitarian and murderous’
- The beheading of schoolteacher Samuel Paty in October rekindled bitter arguments in France about immigration and the threat of Islamism
Topic | France
